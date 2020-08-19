https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/gretchen-whitmer-mouths-mother-f-bombs-dnc-hot-mic/

(FOX NEWS) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was caught on a “hot mic” Monday mouthing an expletive and referencing Discovery Channel’s annual special “Shark Week” seconds before her speech was broadcast live on the first day of the Democratic National Convention.

“It’s not just Shark Week … it’s Shark Week mother f—er,” Whitmer says, mouthing the expletive, making it barely audible. She draws laughter from those in the room before adding, “I have learned about the hot mic.”

The moment was captured on a livestream as the first-time governor of the key battleground state stood at a podium at labor union UAW Local 652 headquarters in Lansing. It happened while she was waiting to deliver her live speech at the nearly completely virtual DNC, and the remark was not broadcast live on television during the Milwaukee, Wisc.-based convention, WKBW reported.

