https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/politicization-weaponization-dnc-speech/2020/08/19/id/982978

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., who Joe Biden selected as his running mate, will accept the vice presidential nomination during a prime-time debut Wednesday in which she will lay out her case for the Democratic ticket to replace President Donald Trump.

Her speech is intended to introduce the first Black and Indian-American woman to join a major party ticket to the nation, while contrasting Biden – “a president who turns challenges into purpose,” she will say, according to excerpts released by the Democratic Party – with the incumbent, Trump.

“We must elect a president who will bring something different, something better, and do the important work,” Harris will say. “A president who will bring all of us together — Black, White, Latino, Asian, Indigenous — to achieve the future we collectively want. We must elect Joe Biden.”

“Right now, we have a president who turns our tragedies into political weapons,” she will say.

Harris will share the spotlight with the Democratic Party’s foremost orator: former President Barack Obama, who will deliver his own speech before she caps off the third night of Biden’s virtual nominating convention.

In addition to keynote speeches from Harris and Obama, the lineup Wednesday includes speeches from 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and liberal champion Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who was on Biden’s short list as a potential running mate. The lineup also features former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., a survivor of a mass shooting whose astronaut husband is now a rising Democratic star, leaving Obama as one of only two men speaking.

Obama’s speech will highlight Biden’s record in his administration and warn against four more years of a Donald Trump presidency.

“I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care,” Obama will say, according to excerpts released by the Democratic party. “But he never did.”

“Tonight, I am asking you to believe in Joe and Kamala’s ability to lead this country out of dark times and build it back better,” he will say.

Obama, who didn’t endorse Biden until April, has been more vocal and visible in recent weeks in support of his vice president and causes including voting rights. In his eulogy for civil-rights icon John Lewis last month, he called for voting reforms and an end to the filibuster in the Senate to help enact a Democratic agenda, drawing some criticism from Republicans for politicizing the event.

Clinton, who won the popular vote in 2016 but lost in key states that gave Trump an Electoral College victory, plans to say she wishes Trump had been a better president but that he “is who he is.”

She will be the latest DNC speaker to seize on Trump’s dismissal of the U.S. virus death toll as “it is what it is.”

She will encourage people to vote early and “vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line, because they are,” according to prepared remarks released by the party.

“For four years, people have said to me, ‘I didn’t realize how dangerous he was.’ ‘I wish I could go back and do it over.’ Or worst, ‘I should have voted,”‘ Clinton said in the remarks. “Well, this can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election.”

Harris, who waged an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic nomination last year, is expected to recount her upbringing as the daughter of divorced immigrant parents during the 1960s civil rights movement. She became a prosecutor and California’s attorney general before her election to the Senate in 2014.

“What she really hopes tonight is that people will see themselves in her speech,” Biden communications director Kate Bedingfield told reporters in a conference call Wednesday.

Harris will be introduced by three women close to her: her sister, Maya Harris, her niece, Meena Harris, and her stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff.

The Biden team hopes Harris’s historic nomination – the first Black and Indian-American woman to be on a major presidential party ticket – will help nail down votes from African Americans, young voters and women, delivering the former vice president a winning margin too large for Trump to plausibly challenge. For Harris personally, the nomination thrusts her into the role of the party’s standard-bearer after a disappointing 2020 presidential campaign that fizzled before the first primary votes were ever cast.

The theme of Wednesday’s program is “a more perfect union,” and the party plans segments highlighting gun violence and climate change, immigration reform, women’s rights, domestic violence and economic equality.

Harris’ speech, though, may also draw on her prosecutorial experience, offering a political indictment of Trump’s presidency.

“The case against Donald Trump and Mike Pence is open and shut,” she said last week after Biden announced her as his running mate.

Biden is scheduled to appear in a pre-taped segment with union workers, similar to his appearances in the previous two nights of the convention, but is not expected to otherwise be seen during the program Wednesday – barring a surprise, Bedingfield said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

