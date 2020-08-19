http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/83O4aNer2AA/

President Donald Trump fired off a message on Twitter Wednesday night, during former President Barack Obama’s speech at the Democrat national convention.

“HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT!” Trump wrote on Twitter during the president’s speech.

Obama spoke live in Philadelphia at the Museum of the Revolution with the story of the Constitution on the wall behind him.

The former president repeatedly branded Trump as a threat to democracy, despite his and his administration’s efforts to spy on and prosecute Trump behind the scenes.

Obama expressed his disappointment with Trump.

“I did hope for the sake of our country that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously. But he never did,” Obama said.

He accused Trump of using the office for “one more reality show that he can use to get the attention that he craves.”

“For close to four years now, he has shown no interest in putting in the work,” he continued. “Donald Trump has not grown into the job because he can’t.”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEenany echoed President Trump’s message on Twitter.

“President Obama talks about sitting in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump,” she said. “This was the office where Obama talked about withholding intelligence from President Trump.”

President Obama talks about sitting in the Oval Office with President @realDonaldTrump. This was the office where Obama talked about withholding intelligence from President Trump. Where he warned about Michael Flynn – an innocent man his admin framed. — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 20, 2020

