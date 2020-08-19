https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/hen-pecked-bernie-sanders-snaps-wife-tells-stand-straight-dnc-speech-video/

Can this marriage be saved? Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders angrily snapped at his wife Jane Sanders when she told him to “stand up straight” as he stood at a lectern preparing to give his speech for the Democrat National Convention Monday night.

Bernie, 78, and Jane, 70, have been married since 1988.

In a video clip of the incident, Jane can be heard off camera telling her husband to “stand up straight.” Bernie, who was adjusting his tie, instantly raised his hands and extended his right hand in a stiff arm at at Jane while leaning away from her–still off camera–and angrily snapped, “Stop it! Enough! Enough!” After a moment Bernie looked at Jane, dismissively waved his right hand at her and said, “Stop” after she said something else that was hard to hear on the video.

Bernie Sanders’ reaction when his wife tells him to “stand up straight” before his DNC speech is priceless. (Full video via @bubbaprog) pic.twitter.com/nYbq3oU7Mb — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) August 18, 2020

TRENDING: Goodyear Bans Employees From Wearing ‘All Lives Matter,’ ‘Blue Lives Matter’ or MAGA Slogans, But Says Black Lives Matter is Allowed

Original clip shows Jane helping prep Bernie for the camera with the couple sharing a light-hearted moment before the nagging and angry snap back.

I still don’t know why they insisted on so many speeches being live — especially when Michelle Obama’s keynote and several other appearances were pre-taped — but it gave us this wonderful bit of Bernie Sanders that came through via satellite. pic.twitter.com/RrJ8yzmbPg — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 18, 2020

This has been treated by the liberal media as a ‘we’ve all been there moment’ between long-married couples–and perhaps it is. But if this were Vice President Mike Pence treating his wife Karen (married since 1985) so disrespectfully on camera it would lead the national discussion for days without end with calls for him to resign.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

