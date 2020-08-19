https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/19/hillary-clinton-and-kathy-griffin-are-not-big-fans-of-james-comeys-new-t-shirt/

To celebrate the 19th Amendment and women securing the right to vote, James Comey showed off this sweet new T-shirt. Check it out:

#19thAmendment is an important anniversary but the vote is not enough. We need more women in office. VP and Virginia governor are good next steps. pic.twitter.com/1Ijm2GwBap — James Comey (@Comey) August 18, 2020

Looking good, James!

Save some of the chicks for us! — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 18, 2020

Of course, Hillary Clinton is not a fan:

Sure, blame Comey for not setting foot in Wisconsin:

Still blames former FBI Director Comey, apparently. https://t.co/IApJdnRU0E — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) August 18, 2020

Worst. Candidate. Ever:

This is funny on many levels, but mostly because she still doesn’t realize how awful she was as a candidate. https://t.co/yGHYEuowyg — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 18, 2020

Kathy Griffin is pretty displeased with it, too:

Seriously, he can go f*ck himself. Twice. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 18, 2020

And we’ll remind everyone what would’ve happened if she had won:

Reminder: Hillary would have also fired Comey. https://t.co/bKGAAvxqCO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 18, 2020

Anyway, Hillary is appearing tonight at the DNC along with Barack Obama and Kamala Harris:

Hillary Clinton is returning to the Democratic National Convention to cement her legacy as a champion of women in politics. She’ll speak Wednesday night as Kamala Harris becomes the first Black woman to accept a spot on a major presidential ticket. https://t.co/6FoneVMWEQ — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) August 19, 2020

As always, we’ll be covering it!

DNC DAY THREE: • Today’s theme is “A More Perfect Union.”

• Gov. Tony Evers will help kick off the night

• Sen. Kamala Harris will accept the vice presidential nomination & deliver remarks

• Former President Barack Obama & Hillary Clinton are also scheduled to speak pic.twitter.com/r9T6qmIoPC — Eden Checkol (@EdenCheckol) August 19, 2020

***

