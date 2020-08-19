https://www.dailywire.com/news/huge-unforced-error-dnc-blasted-for-having-bill-clinton-speak-in-post-metoo-era

The Democratic National Convention was slammed Tuesday for having former President Bill Clinton speak in the post-MeToo era and just hours after photos surfaced of him receiving a massage from a victim of notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Multiple witnesses have come forward and alleged that they saw Clinton at Epstein’s “pedophile island,” which Clinton denies.

In his speech, Clinton attempted to lecture President Donald Trump about his conduct in the Oval Office, despite Clinton having his own sordid history there.

Numerous political commentators and journalists expressed disgust with the Democratic Party for the decision to have Clinton speak at the event.

CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski tweeted: “How is Bill Clinton still getting prime time speaking spots post Me Too era?”

How is Bill Clinton still getting prime time speaking spots post Me Too era? — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) August 18, 2020

CNN host S.E. Cupp tweeted: “Bill Clinton is just a huge unforced error. Totally unnecessary and a very bad look in 2020.”

Bill Clinton is just a huge unforced error. Totally unnecessary and a very bad look in 2020. #DemConvention — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) August 19, 2020

Fox News personality Greg Gutfeld mocked Clinton over the latest Epstein development, writing: “bill clinton looks relaxed. probably a pre-speech massage.”

bill clinton looks relaxed. probably a pre-speech massage. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 19, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted: “The irony of Bill Clinton talking about the sanctity of the Oval Office should not be lost on anyone!”

“Bill Clinton is speaking at Joe Biden’s Democrat Convention tonight. Are we all just supposed to forget that an alleged victim of Jeffery Epstein said she saw Clinton at Epstein’s ‘pedophile island?’” Trump later added. “Will a single mainstream media reporter ask Biden’s campaign about it?”

The irony of Bill Clinton talking about the sanctity of the Oval Office should not be lost on anyone! https://t.co/fA3IlTQj26 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 18, 2020

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe tweeted: “The #DNCConvention is an absolute parody. Cuomo on COVID. Bill Clinton on chaos in the Oval Office. Elizabeth Warren on Native American issues. Are we being punked?”

The #DNCConvention is an absolute parody. Cuomo on COVID. Bill Clinton on chaos in the Oval Office. Elizabeth Warren on Native American issues. Are we being punked? — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) August 18, 2020

Fox News co-host Jedediah Bila tweeted: “The fact that Bill Clinton is still invited to speak post-#MeToo movement is a joke. Democrats who approve of this, never ever lecture anyone on female empowerment ever again. Ever.”

The fact that Bill Clinton is still invited to speak post-#MeToo movement is a joke. Democrats who approve of this, never ever lecture anyone on female empowerment ever again. Ever. — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) August 18, 2020

Conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza tweeted: “Last night we had the champion of socialist bread lines, Bernie. Tonight, a sex predator and pedophile, Bill Clinton. Coming up, a descendant of one of the largest slaveowners in Jamaica. Can we really call this the party of personal dignity and social justice?”

Last night we had the champion of socialist bread lines, Bernie. Tonight, a sex predator and pedophile, Bill Clinton. Coming up, a descendant of one of the largest slaveowners in Jamaica. Can we really call this the party of personal dignity and social justice? #DNC2020 — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 18, 2020

Republican congressional candidate and former NFL running back Burgess Owens tweeted: “It’s appalling that Bill Clinton hasn’t been ‘canceled’ yet.”

It’s appalling that Bill Clinton hasn’t been “canceled” yet. — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) August 18, 2020

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) tweeted: “In 1999, Bill Clinton was credibly accused of rape by @atensnut . Tonight, he’s headlining the Democratic National Convention.”

In 1999, Bill Clinton was credibly accused of rape by @atensnut. Tonight, he’s headlining the Democratic National Convention. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) August 19, 2020

Conservative commentator and gun rights activist Dana Loesch tweeted: “Colin Powell voting Democrat again after numerous elections where he’s voted Democrat is boring. Ask him what he thinks of Bill ‘Dicking Bimbos’ Clinton speaking to get people interested.”

Colin Powell voting Democrat again after numerous elections where he’s voted Democrat is boring. Ask him what he thinks of Bill “Dicking Bimbos” Clinton speaking to get people interested. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 19, 2020

Political commentator Stephen L. Miller tweeted: “Loving the sudden media revulsions against Bill Clinton speaking at the DNC like they didn’t just try to put him back into the White House 3 1/2 years ago. If this were President Hillary’s re-election convention, think for second you’d be seeing tweets from NY Times reporters or CNN reporters about Bill Clinton speaking? Lol no.”

If this were President Hillary’s re-election convention, think for second you’d be seeing tweets from NY Times reporters or CNN reporters about Bill Clinton speaking? Lol no. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 18, 2020

Conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey tweeted: “The Obamas are known enablers of Harvey Weinstein, and Bill Clinton is a known predator. And these are the people platformed by the DNC.”

The Obamas are known enablers of Harvey Weinstein, and Bill Clinton is a known predator. And these are the people platformed by the DNC 😬 — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) August 18, 2020

