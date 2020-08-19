https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/19/i-can-prove-it-richard-grenell-shoots-video-calling-trump-the-most-pro-gay-president-in-american-history/
On behalf of the Log Cabin Republicans, Ric Grenell has shot a video in which he argues that President Trump is the most pro-gay president in American history, and he’s brought plenty of evidence with him. Sure, Barack Obama lit up the White House in Pride colors to celebrate the legalization of same-sex marriage, but he’d flip-flopped from the campaign when he said he believed in traditional marriage. All we can think of now, though, is the magazine cover that placed a Pride halo over Obama’s head. Oh yeah, it was Newsweek that called Obama “the first gay president,” remember?
Being a Republican, Trump will never be recognized for promoting gay rights, but Grenell makes a compelling case, and he even gets in a ding or two against Joe Biden.
President @realDonaldTrump made history for #LGBT Americans — and nobody knows that better than @RichardGrenell. #GetOUTspoken pic.twitter.com/HJhY5kSuh0
— LogCabinRepublicans (@LogCabinGOP) August 19, 2020
Great message from my friend @RichardGrenell. This President loves EVERYONE and he wakes up every day ready to fight for all! #MAGA https://t.co/F5u2WJxDrp
— Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) August 19, 2020
I adore Richard Grenell. So much. ❤️ this is great
— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 19, 2020
Richard Grenell is actually a real super hero. He just dresses like a mere mortal so that his extreme powers to fight for America remain undetected.
— Jessie Jane Duff – Text FIGHT to 88022 (@JessieJaneDuff) August 19, 2020
I agree. Love Ambassador Grenell. Powerful, passionate, and much needed voice in the fight for liberty.
— Dee 🇺🇸 #BackTheBlue (@chefelf1) August 19, 2020
Love Ric Grenell.
— catie lord (@tudsgrl) August 19, 2020
This is awesome!
— thrill_seeker (@thrills40567984) August 19, 2020
Loved it.
— Jeff Werner, CFP® (@JWerner417) August 19, 2020
Thank you for pointing all of this out
— Ann 🇺🇸 (@pn1usnavyrtrd) August 19, 2020
@RichardGrenell should 100% be speaking at the RNC National Convention@GOPconvention @GOPChairwoman @GOP @LizRNC @RNCResearch
— Marie 🇺🇸 (@MarieAnn1111) August 19, 2020
Agreed.
Very powerful video. I have gay family and friends who’ve told me it was harder to come out as a conservative or Republican than it was to come out as gay to their conservative families.
— Libby Sternberg/LibbyMalin (@LibbysBooks) August 19, 2020
Ambassador @RichardGrenell – You have more guts than anyone in DC. When you are ready to run for office I will gladly support you. Thank you.
— Kentucky_Colonel (@Kentucky_Col) August 19, 2020
— Dionaa V (@DionaaV) August 19, 2020
My man for 2024
— The Unknown Tweeter (@Javaman22) August 19, 2020
@RichardGrenell is the absolute best advocate and voice for Trump! Love this message and love them both! We are Blessed to have them both fight for this country
— dgurley 🇺🇸 (@dgjgsportsfan) August 19, 2020
Grenell is the real deal. This was excellent.
— Fenster (@FensterandEdie) August 19, 2020
Thanks again to Grenell for declassifying those Michael Flynn documents for us as well.
Related:
Richard Grenell calls out Twitter for suspending the Trump bus tour account https://t.co/ARn6eLxUmB
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 18, 2020