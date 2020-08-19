https://www.theblaze.com/chad-prather/ill-take-info-wars-for-300-alex
Chad Prather sat down on Tuesday for a Skype interview with Alex Jones of InfoWars and discussed the sad reality and importance of self-censorship. In this clip, Alex explained how “dishonest reporters” took his words out of context to create a false narrative and smear his reputation. Chad later added that he experienced attempts to silence his voice shortly after he announced his bid for governor in the state of Texas. Chad explained that he was smeared on social for calling-out Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over his response to COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the clip for more.
Social media censorship is taking over, and it’s getting more difficult to hear opinions outside those preferred by Big Tech.