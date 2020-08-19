https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/iowastate-professor-speech-prejudice/2020/08/19/id/982951

A professor at Iowa State University initially told students that they could not argue against gay marriage, abortion, or the Black Lives Matter movement in any papers or projects done for the class, local CBS affiliate KCCI in Des Moines reports.

The English professor, who has not been named, wrote in the syllabus that no student could make a prejudiced statement in class, and “the same goes for any papers/projects: you cannot choose any topic that takes at its base that one side doesn’t deserve the same basic human rights as you do (ie: no arguments against gay marriage, abortion, Black Lives Matter, etc…)”

The school told KCCI that the professor has changed the class outline after being spoken to, and that the school made sure the professor was informed of Iowa State’s First Amendment policies.

“The syllabus statement as written was inconsistent with the university’s standards and its commitment to the First Amendment rights of students,” Iowa State officials said in a statement. “After reviewing this issue with the faculty member, the syllabus has been corrected to ensure it is consistent with university policy. Moreover, the faculty member is being provided additional information regarding the First Amendment policies of the University. Iowa State is firmly committed to protecting the First Amendment rights of its students, faculty, and staff. With respect to student expression in the classroom, including the completion of assignments, the university does not take disciplinary action against students based on the content or viewpoints expressed in their speech.”

