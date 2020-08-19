https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/false-conspiracy-theories-made-lies-paid-democrats-carter-page-fisa-warrant-obtained-spy-trump-camp-video/

Carter Page was with Maria Bartiromo yesterday on her show ‘Mornings with Maria’. During the interview, Page made some statements that only Carter Page could make.

Carter Page and the Trump campaign and Administration were surveilled for almost a year, if not longer, based on a warrant that the FISA Court approved for the Deep State Comey FBI. The FISA application was based nearly entirely on lies and fiction. The underpinning for the entire warrant application was the Steele dossier which was paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign and it was full of lies about Page.

One individual in the FBI who reviewed the FISA warrant application was FBI Attorney Kevin Clinesmith who goes to court today to for lying about the substance in the application. Clinesmith knew Carter Page worked for the CIA, which was partially the reason for Page’s connections with Russia, and Clinesmith omitted this information in the application.

Yesterday morning Carter Page was on with Maria Bartiromo where he shared the following:

TRENDING: “This is a Warning For What’s Coming!” – Veteran and California Business Owner Fed Up with Covid Lockdown Orders Puts County Board of Supervisors on Notice (VIDEO)

Maria, not only was I never charged with any crimes, everything I was asked about in about 40 hours of interrogation by both Congress and the Mueller witch hunt and Comey and McCabe’s FBI – they never asked me one question which was based in any sense or could have implied even a crime to the extent that based on based on anything that I had actually done. It was all false conspiracy theories and made up lies that were paid for by the Democrats.

From yesterday’s FOX business interview:

[embedded content]

The entire country was used and abused by Obama’s Deep State FBI, DOJ and Intel communities. Individuals in these entities set up, spied on, lied about, leaked, spread false rumors, indicted and harassed the Trump campaign, Administration and the American people for four years. They are still trying to say there is a Trump – Russia connection.

Today is the first indictment is expected related to Obama’s coup attempt to harass and remove President Trump from office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

