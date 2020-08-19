https://www.dailywire.com/news/its-ridiculous-jill-biden-snaps-when-asked-if-its-okay-to-debate-joe-bidens-cognitive-abilities

Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, snapped on Wednesday when she was asked during an interview whether it was okay for President Donald Trump to bring up her husband’s cognitive abilities.

“The president’s campaign this week released an ad just really attacking your husband’s cognitive abilities, suggesting that he’s lost a step or two in the last few years,” NBC News host Savannah Guthrie said. “As far as you’re concerned, is that a fair attack? Is that something that should be debated as part of the campaign?”

“No. No. It’s ridiculous,” Jill Biden responded. “I mean Joe’s on the phone every single minute of the day talking to governors who are calling him and Nancy Pelosi. He’s on the Zoom. He’s doing fundraisers. He’s doing briefings. I mean he doesn’t stop from 9 in the morning till 11 at night. So, that, you know, that’s ridiculous.”

Jill Biden appeared on Fox News earlier this month where she was asked about the attacks from the president about Biden’s cognitive abilities.

“One of the things President Trump and his campaign have questioned is your husband’s cognitive abilities,” host Dana Perino said. Perino then played a clip of a recent interview that President Donald Trump gave to Fox News anchor where he said, “Biden can’t put two sentences together.”

“I say he’s not competent to be president,” Trump continued. “To be president you have to be sharp and tough and so many other things. He doesn’t even come out of his basement.”

When asked about Trump’s comments, Jill Biden responded, “You know, Joe is anything but that characterization. You know we’ve been campaigning; we’ve been listening to the experts, the scientists, and the doctors, and they have told us stay home and be safe, and I think Donald Trump is really about Joe’s age right? I think there’s like two or three years difference.”

The Daily Wire previously reported:

It’s worth noting that numerous Democrats, progressives, and left-wing publications have also questioned Biden’s mental fitness for office. Biden, who said a couple of months ago that he was ‘constantly tested’ for cognitive decline, walked those claims back last week, denying that he had been tested for cognitive decline and saying, ‘Why the hell would I take a test?’”

The ad was one of just several new ads from the campaign this week that attacked Biden over a myriad of different issues ranging from his fitness for office to his political stances to remarks that many deemed as racist.

Biden, 77, officially wrapped up the Democratic nomination for president last night at the Democratic National Convention.

“Thank you very, very much from the bottom of my heart. Thank you all. It means the world to me and my family, and I’ll see you on Thursday,” Biden said. “Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

