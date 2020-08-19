http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4PCfHVaP4gY/

Wednesday on NBC’s “Today,” Dr. Jill Biden, wife of 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, was asked about the President Donald Trump campaign running ads that called into question her husband’s cognitive ability. Many conservatives have questioned the Democratic nominee’s mental state, given the numerous public gaffes on the campaign trail.

The former second lady said the attacks on her husband’s cognitive ability are “ridiculous,” adding she does not believe it is something that should be debated as part of a presidential campaign. Biden also pointed to the former vice president being “on the phone every single minute of the day” participating in Zoom calls, fundraisers and briefings.

“The president’s campaign this week released an ad just really attacking your husband’s cognitive ability, suggesting he’s lost a step or two in the last few years. Is that a fair attack? Is that something that should be debated as part of a campaign?” host Savannah Guthrie asked.

“No,” Biden replied. “It’s ridiculous. I mean, Joe’s on the phone every single minute of the day talking to governors who are calling him and Nancy Pelosi. He’s on the Zoom. He’s doing fundraisers. He’s doing briefings. I mean, he doesn’t stop from 9:00 in the morning until 11:00 at night. So that, you know, that’s ridiculous.”

