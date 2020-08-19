https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/jill-biden-ridiculous-question-joes-cognitive-ability/

Jill Biden says questions about her husband’s cognitive abilities are “ridiculous” and not a fair attack in a presidential campaign.

She said that Biden, 77, proves he has the mental acuity to not only handle a rigorous campaign schedule but to serve as president.

“Joe is on the phone every single minute of the day, talking to governors who are calling him and Nancy Pelosi. He’s on the Zoom. He’s doing fundraisers. He’s doing briefings,” Mrs. Biden said Tuesday on NBC’s “Today.” “He doesn’t stop from 9 in the morning until 11 at night,” she said.

“Today” host Savannah Guthrie asked if it is fair for President Trump and his reelection campaign to pose questions about Mr. Biden’s cognitive abilities.

“No,” said Mrs. Biden. “It is ridiculous.”

The Trump campaign has repeatedly ripped Mr. Biden for his continual missteps, even putting out an ad titled, “What happened to Joe Biden?”

In the ad, shots of Mr. Biden speaking in 2015 and 2016 while he was vice president are interspersed with scenes of the Democratic presidential candidate of Mr. Biden stumbling over words, looking down at notes and having difficulty saying what he means.

