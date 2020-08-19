https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/joe-biden-dnc-trump-keeps-waiting-no-miracle-coming-covid-19?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, said Thursday at the Democratic National Convention that President Trump keeps waiting but “‘no miracle is coming” on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The tragedy of where we are today is that it didn’t have to be this bad,” Biden said when formally accepting the nomination. “He keeps waiting for a miracle. Well, I have news for him: No miracle is coming.”

Biden compared former President Obama to Trump, during his address from hometown Wilmington, Delaware.

“Thank you, Mr. President. You were a great president. A president our children could and did look up to. No one is going to say that about the current occupant of the White House,” he said.

Biden called Trump a president who takes “no responsibility” and blames others.

“He’ll wake up every day believing the job is all about him and never about you,” said the 77-year-old Biden, whose has faced repeated questions from the Trump campaign about whether he has the physical and mental capacity to be commander in chief.

Biden said that he would “draw on the best of us not the worst” if Americans entrust him with the presidency.

“I’ll be an ally of the light, not our darkness,” he said.

