https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/joe-biden-drops-two-points-week-dumpster-fire-democrat-convention/

It wasn’t supposed to work this way.

Generally when political parties hold their convention their numbers surge.

Americans get to see the top politicians and hear about their plans to make America better.

Well, that’s not happening this week.

The American public is getting a good dose of liberal insanity and hypocrisy and they don’t like it.

It’s a dumpster fire.

President Donald Trump has actually gained two points on Joe Biden so far this week.

TRENDING: Goodyear Bans Employees From Wearing ‘All Lives Matter,’ ‘Blue Lives Matter’ or MAGA Slogans, But Says Black Lives Matter is Allowed

Via Rasmussen Reports:

With the Democratic National Convention in full swing and a new running mate by his side, Joe Biden holds a slightly narrower lead over President Trump in the latest Rasmussen Reports’ weekly White House Watch survey. The new national telephone and online survey finds Biden with 48% support among Likely U.S. Voters to Trump’s 44%. Four percent (4%) prefer some other candidate, while another four percent (4%) remain undecided. (To see survey question wording, click here.) A week ago, Biden led by six points – 49% to 43%.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

