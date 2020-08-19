http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/n_LKMfRY_28/

Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared visibly surprised upon receiving the Democrat Party’s nomination for the presidency during the second evening of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Tuesday.

Biden secured the necessary delegates during a virtual roll call. Featured speakers for the second night of the Democrat Party’s convention included former Secretary of State John Kerry, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), and failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

While holding a surgical mask in his left hand, Biden arose from a chair in what appeared to be a library with his wife, Jill Biden. Masked persons entered the area from the rear as Biden apparently watched a display of assorted people who applauded his nomination.

“Celebration” by Kool & The Gang played in the background. A masked lady wore a T-shirt with the message, “NO MALARKEY.”

Biden said, “Well, thank you very, very much from the bottom of my heart. Thank you all. It means the world to me and my family, and I’ll see you on Thursday. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

Biden and his wife then placed masks on their faces as the segment ended.

