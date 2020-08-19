https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/just-awful-barack-obama-breaks-tradition-slams-president-trump-museum-american-revolution-dnc-video/

President Barack Obama broke precedent and slammed his predecessor President Donald Trump on Wednesday night during his DNC speech at the Museum of American Revolution.

Obama, who led the greatest political scandal in US history and spied on the Trump campaign and Trump Transition Team, gave one of the most divisive speeches in US history.

This guy truly was the most destructive president in US history.

Barack Obama then went to call Joe Biden his brother.

We know what Obama thinks of his brothers.

This was a new low for Barack Obama.

Disgusting.

Barack Obama then went on to accuse President Trump of not standing up to tyrants and terrorists.
This guy is really too much.

