President Barack Obama broke precedent and slammed his predecessor President Donald Trump on Wednesday night during his DNC speech at the Museum of American Revolution.

Obama, who led the greatest political scandal in US history and spied on the Trump campaign and Trump Transition Team, gave one of the most divisive speeches in US history.

. @BarackObama’s Administration led a surveillance program against @realDonaldTrump’s campaign that was filled with Russian propaganda – and they knew it. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 20, 2020

This guy truly was the most destructive president in US history.

Barack Obama then went to call Joe Biden his brother.

We know what Obama thinks of his brothers.

This was a new low for Barack Obama.

Disgusting.

Barack Obama: “I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously. That he might come to feel the weight of the office & discover some reference of democracy that was placed in his care. But he never did.” pic.twitter.com/TJdRWvqBTa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2020

Barack Obama then went on to accuse President Trump of not standing up to tyrants and terrorists.

This guy is really too much.

