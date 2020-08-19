https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/justice-dept-investigating-portland-antifa-black-lives-matter-attack-adam-haner/

The spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney General William Barr, Kerri Kupec, tweeted a statement Tuesday night by U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams that the Justice Department was investigating the attack on Adam Haner by Antifa and Black Lives Matter thugs that occurred in Portland last Sunday.

Haner was dragged from his pickup truck and brutally beaten and kicked by several Antifa and Black Lives Matter thugs after he crashed his truck while trying to flee the Antifa-BLM mob. Portland police have announced a manhunt for suspect Marquise “Keese” Love, the man allegedly seen on video kicking Haner upside the head from behind and knocking him unconscious. Haner is reported to be home recuperating after being hospitalized.

Portland police wanted photo of Marquise Love.

TRENDING: Goodyear Bans Employees From Wearing ‘All Lives Matter,’ ‘Blue Lives Matter’ or MAGA Slogans, But Says Black Lives Matter is Allowed

Screen images from videos of the attack on Adam Haner.

“Like many Oregonians, I was sickened by the video showing a man being pulled from his truck in downtown #Portland and beaten and kicked until unconscious … I condemn, in strongest possible terms, this depraved violence.” #Portlandhttps://t.co/uRaQbNYRaL — Kerri Kupec DOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) August 19, 2020

U.S. Attorney Statement on Assault of Portland Motorist and Continued Violence Citywide: PORTLAND, Ore.—U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams released the following statement today regarding the recent assault of a motorist in Downtown Portland and continued violence citywide: “Like many Oregonians, I was sickened by the video circulating online showing a man being pulled from his truck in Downtown Portland and beaten and kicked until he lies on the pavement unconscious. While the circumstances leading up to this brutal assault are still under state and federal review, I must condemn, in the strongest possible terms, this depraved violence. We must all continue to work together to achieve peace in the streets of Portland. If we are not successful, I fear one day soon we will wake up to news that a Portlander has been killed. We cannot let this happen.”

The Oregonian reported that the state will be in the lead on prosecuting the attack:

…”Though he (Williams) noted the case is under state and federal review, it’s unlikely to result in federal allegations — letting the state case run its course, officials said.”

Haner incurred the wrath of the Antifa-Black Lives Matter mob because he intervened to protect a trans woman the mob had attacked and robbed. Haner wrecked his truck while fleeing from this scene when the mob turned on him:

It looks like the person robbed and beaten by BLM protesters in downtown Portland tonight is a trans woman. She pleads for her backpack back. Her longboard was also stolen. She may be transient. The man who tried to protect her was later beaten himself & kicked unconscious. pic.twitter.com/uNrgCkevUt — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

Video of the attack:

#BLM & #antifa militants violently assault man after car accident in downtown Portland. This kick to the head came after several heavy blows from fists. pic.twitter.com/pyLWFOniSF — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 17, 2020

BREAKING: After causing a white man to crash his truck in downtown Portland, BLM militants then beat the man and knock him unconscious 911 has been called pic.twitter.com/zLyM4NoVJv — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

