https://www.theblaze.com/news/kamala-harris-dnc-vp-speech

California Sen. Kamala Harris (D) received the vice presidential nomination to the Democratic ticket during the third night of the Democratic National Convention. During her acceptance speech, she praised Joe Biden while jabbing at President Donald Trump.

Harris became the first woman of color to receive the vice presidential nomination from a major political party in the United States.

“I accept your nomination for the vice president of the United States of America,” said Harris.

Harris spoke to a mostly empty hall in Wilmington, Delaware. She began her speech by recounting the story of her mother who immigrated to the United States from India and met her economist father at a march for equality.

She went on to highlight her career in public service and then offered a campaign pitch for Joe Biden and the Democratic platform.

“This is the leader who wrote the Violence Against Women Act, and enacted the assault weapons ban,” said Harris of Biden. “Who as vice president, implemented the Recovery Act, which brought our country back from the Great Recession.”



She also appeared to jab at the president in an oblique reference to accusations made against him while touting her experience as a prosecutor.

“I’ve fought for children, and survivors of sexual assault. I’ve fought against transnational gangs. I took on the biggest banks, and helped take down one of the biggest for-profit colleges,” said Harris.

“I know a predator when I see one,” she said.

“Right now, we have a president who turns our tragedies into political weapons,” she added later in her speech. “Joe will be a president who turns our challenges into purpose.”

Harris also attacked President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“While this virus touches us all, we gotta be honest, it is not an equal opportunity offender,” she said. “Black, Latino and Indigenous people are suffering and dying disproportionately. This is not a coincidence. It is the effect of structural racism,” Harris said.

Harris ended her speech pledging to deal honestly with the American public.

“The road ahead will not be not easy. We will stumble. We may fall short. But I pledge to you that we will act boldly and deal with our challenges honestly,” said Harris.

“We will speak truths,” Harris concluded. “And we will act with the same faith in you that we ask you to place in us.”

Harris was met after the speech by Biden, who mimed a socially distant hug at her.

