The husband of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., has begun a leave of absence from the law firm he works after his wife was named as the Democratic nominee for vice president, the National Interest reports.

Douglas Emhoff, 55, has taken a leave of absence from DLA Piper, the Los Angeles-based law firm where he has worked for three years, specializing in a variety of subjects, including intellectual property and technology, litigation, arbitration and investigations, and also sports, media and entertainment.

“For over 25 years, Doug has proven himself in courtrooms and boardrooms across California and around the country. He represents large domestic and international corporations and some of today’s highest profile individuals and influencers in complex business, real estate, and intellectual property litigation disputes. Doug’s influence and achievements as an insider across many spectrums has made him one of California’s go-to lawyers for several decades,” reads Emhoff’s profile on the firm’s website, which also notes “Mr. Emhoff is currently on a leave of absence from the firm.”

The Washington Post recently reported Emhoff’s position at the law firm “would conflict with federal policy that could be influenced by Harris if she is elected vice president,” with one legal expert noting, “What you don’t want is for DLA Piper to become the law firm version of the Trump hotel in D.C., where people go and pay tribute.”

