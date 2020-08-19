https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kanye-west-presidential-run-ballot-petition/2020/08/19/id/982845

Supporters of rapper Kanye West’s run for president were reportedly collecting signatures to add him to Wyoming’s ballot in an effort to help President Donald Trump win.

According to the Casper Star-Tribune, West’s team has been out gathering signatures to get him on the November ballot. Two journalists from the paper witnessed a man soliciting signatures for West’s petition, telling people on Tuesday that by signing it they would help West “take votes” from Democrat Joe Biden.

What’s more, the man told other people that they would be helping Trump by signing the petition.

The tactic appeared to work, as the journalists witnessed several people sign the document. One woman expressed her excitement at helping Trump win another term in office.

Trump won Wyoming and its three electoral votes in 2016.

It is against Wyoming law to gather signatures on a petition within 100 yards of a polling place, The Associated Press reported. People gathering signatures for West reportedly violated this rule, which resulted in police and sheriff’s deputies being called to five locations in and around Cheyenne, Wyoming’s capital.

West has previously supported Trump and announced last month his intention to run for president. According to the New York Post, his team has gathered enough signatures to appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah, and Vermont.

