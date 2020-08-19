https://hannity.com/media-room/kellyanne-takedown-conway-says-trump-has-done-more-in-47-months-than-biden-in-47-years/
BIDEN in TX: ‘Look, Tomorrow is Super Thursday… Tuesday… I’m Rushing Ahead Aren’t I?’
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.02.20
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign Monday in Texas; telling supporters tomorrow is “Super Thursday” before correcting himself.
“Join us. Go to JoeBiden.com… Sign up, volunteer, contribute if you can, but we need you very badly. Every vote matters tomorrow… Look, tomorrow is Super Thursday… Tuesday. I’ll tell you what, I’m rushing ahead aren’t I?” asked Biden.
Joe Biden: “Tomorrow is Super Thursday.”
Fact Check: Tomorrow is Super Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/0lWGlNE6kq
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 2, 2020
Watch Biden’s comments above.
BIDEN on ???: Joe Tells Tom Hanks He Was Sworn-In as Vice President in January of 2018
posted by Hannity Staff – 5 hours ago
Democratic Nominee Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled convention Tuesday night; telling actor Tom Hanks he was sworn in as Vice President in 2018 before correcting himself.
“40 years later, to the month in January of 2018… I found myself in a circumstance… where, uh, actually 2012, I found myself standing in the same spot I was standing 40 years earlier,” said Biden. “I was waiting for a black man to come and pick me up, from Philadelphia, a guy named Barack Obama to take me to Washington to be sworn in as Vice President.”
Joe Biden repeatedly forgets he was first inaugurated as vice president in 2009: “January of 2018…I mean excuse me 2012”pic.twitter.com/pw3dVL6yoQ
— Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) August 18, 2020
Watch Biden’s comments above.