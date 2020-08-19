https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/sadfsadf?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is taking aim at a social media star to show residents that he’ll make good on his vow to shut off the power in properties that host large parties amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democratic mayor on Wednesday authorized the city to disconnect utility services to a home in Hollywood Hills that purportedly belong to TikTok star Bryce Hall, following numerous warnings about the potential consequences of hosting large parties in violation of public health orders, according to CBSLA.com.

“We need every resident to undertake critical safeguards to stop the spread of this virus. That includes not hosting or attending parties that put themselves, their neighbors, and many others at risk,” Garcetti said after his high-profile move. “Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders. The city has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community.”

Social media posts say the home belongs to Hall. TikTok stars Noah Beck and Blake Gray also reportedly live there.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on August 4 issued a public statement declaring large house parties “highest-risk settings.”

Garcetti, the following day, amended the statement to say power would be cut off in homes that are in violation of health-safety orders for large gatherings.

Social media posts also show video clips of a large party purportedly held August 8 at the Hollywood Hills house.

Another party was reportedly held there over the weekend. However, other social media posts say it’s unclear whether the house that no longer has power is Hall’s residence or another house where the parties occurred.

