Eric Garcetti

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti a couple weeks ago went full Commie and authorized the city to shut off water and power to HOMES and businesses that are hosting large, unauthorized gatherings.

Under Garcetti’s authoritarian Covid lockdown order, large gatherings are prohibited.

On Wednesday Garcetti followed through with his threat and actually authorized the city to disconnect utility service from a home in Hollywood Hills.

Southern California is on day 6 of a blistering heatwave, but Garcetti shut off utilities to a home anyway.

Today I authorized the City to disconnect utility service at a house in the Hollywood Hills to stop the large parties held there in flagrant violation of our public health orders. Parties like these can quickly and easily spread the virus and put our communities at risk. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) August 19, 2020

The city did not disclose the home’s address, however the LA Times reported that the home belongs to Tik Tok star Bryce Hall, who has been hosting parties during the Covid lockdown.

LAPD issued 13 party citations last weekend.

A news helicopter hovered over a wedding in Holmby Hills a couple weeks ago after getting ‘tipped off by a neighbor’ and had the wedding shut down.

The news anchors were clutching their pearls because the people who attended the lavish wedding weren’t wearing masks or social distancing.

In contrast, BLM-Antifa terrorists looted, rioted and shut down highways in Los Angeles with no push back or threats from Democrat officials.

WATCH:

