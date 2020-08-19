http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Rt6xkZ2QAeY/

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) will accept her party’s vice presidential nomination on Wednesday evening, night three of the four-evening virtual Democratic National Convention.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

—

9:15 PM: New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham talks about embracing the state’s “multicultural identity” as its greatest strength before talking about climate change. She says Trump represents “environmental annihilation” and the choice is Joe Biden for voters concerned about climate change.

9:05 PM: Program begins with a gun control video featuring survivors of gun violence. They talk about gun violence being a “public health crisis.” Former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ) is featured as well, and she says Biden was there for her and will be for you. Giffords, who was shot at a campaign rally in 2011 (the media immediately, without evidence, falsely blamed the shooting on the Tea Party), says her recovery is a daily fight but fighting makes her stronger. She says she struggles to speak but she has not lost her voice. She says we must be on the right side of history to elect Joe Biden. Giffords was playing a French horn in the video.

9:02 PM: Kerry Washington says she has never forgotten the preamble of the Constitution. She says it says “more perfect” because the country was not perfect at its founding. She talks about the striving towards equality, justice, and truth. She says we are fighting for the soul of the country and and our lives.

9:00 PM: Pledge of allegiance to open the festivities before Kamala Harris makes an appearance at the opening to talk about the importance of voting. DNC calling some audibles. She says people need to ask why Trump and Republicans don’t want them to vote. She says when they vote things change and get better. She asks everyone to have a vote plan before turning it over to actress Kerry Washington, tonight’s moderator.

8:57 PM: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers opens up the third night saying they were really looking forward to having Democrats in America’s dairy land. He says this November is about returning kindness and respect back to the White House, and that’s who Joe and Kamala are.

8:55 PM: The third night of the DNC begins with Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) welcoming everyone and calling the third session to order.

8:35 PM: Obama reportedly still tweaking and tinkering his speech:

What @jeffzeleny just reported on CNN: Obama is still editing his speech, his most blistering address against Trump yet. “He will not hold back, a person close to Obama said, as he decided this moment was urgent enough to break with protocol in going after a sitting president.” — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 20, 2020

8:15 PM: Wednesday’s DNC thems is “A More Perfect Union.” Other featured speakers tonight will include: Former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ), Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, and New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Some excerpts from Harris’s speech:

Harris will say tonight, per excerpts, that she and Biden are committed to a vision of our nation “where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from, or who we love.” Adds: “that country feels distant.” “Donald Trump’s failure of leadership has cost lives..” pic.twitter.com/TYzeHm13hp — Rebecca Morin (@RebeccaMorin_) August 19, 2020

Obama expected to speak live fro Philadelphia:

NEWS: Former President Obama will speak at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia tonight, three sources tell NBC. The location is intended to underscore that “our very democracy is on the line” in this election, according to one aide familiar with the plans. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) August 19, 2020

Excerpt from Barack Obama’s speech at #DNC2020. He usually refrains from going after Trump by name. Not tonight: “Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. And the consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone…” pic.twitter.com/cDDALSJ9ft — Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) August 19, 2020

Hillary expected to say so may people have said to her that they did not realize how “dangerous” Trump was:

“For four years, people have said to me, ‘I didn’t realize how dangerous he was.’ ‘I wish I could go back and do it over.’ Or worst, ‘I should have voted.’ Well, this can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election,” Hillary Clinton will say tonight. Fuller quote: pic.twitter.com/x4jRSdGbkk — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) August 19, 2020

–

While what’s left of the #DNC forges ahead in downtown #Milwaukee, community activists are engaging with the people left out. “They should be out here. It’s a missed opportunity to engage with the Black voters you need.” – Jordan Terry (right) pic.twitter.com/4TACnOQE3l — Kenya Evelyn (@LiveFromKenya) August 19, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

