Police in Portland and the surrounding region continued their search Wednesday for the suspect behind a vicious assault that hospitalized one man last week.

“There have been no publicly announced updates regarding the manhunt for Marquise Love, who also goes by the name ‘Keese Love.’ Police said Tuesday they had made several attempts to contact Love, for whom they have probable cause to arrest, and are now working to locate him,” reports Fox News.

Please see our attached full press release regarding accusations against a former employee identified in a violent assault in Portland. pic.twitter.com/nT4UD7JIGO — Star Protection (@Star_Protection) August 18, 2020

Original Story: August 18th, 2020

Portland Police released a photo Tuesday of the suspect behind a vicious assault that went viral on social media; asking for the public’s help in finding the alleged attacker.

“Yesterday, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) began investigation of an assault that occurred in the downtown area where an adult male associated to a white pick-up truck was violently assaulted. Investigators positively identified the suspect as 25 year-old Marquise Love. Investigators made attempts to contact Love but could not locate him,” stated a press release from the Department.

Update: PPB Identifies Suspect in High-Profile Assault, Efforts to Locate Suspect Underway (Photo) https://t.co/BPDNv50ifp pic.twitter.com/g5JfsNefBb — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 18, 2020

“PPB Investigators have been made aware of attempts by members of the public to contact Love after possible personal information was posted online. Investigators urge the public to not do this as it can be dangerous. Also, the information circulating on social media is not always accurate,” adds the release.

Read the full statement here.

