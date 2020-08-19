https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/medicine-covid-coronavirus/2020/08/19/id/982975

Medical experts say it may be years before students can return to school without proper social distancing measures in place, and that a combination of a coronavirus vaccine, herd immunity and proper hygienic practices are needed before things can get back to normal.

“You’re really going to need all three moving forward,” Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told CNBC.

But, “if you have a vaccine, you’re still going to have to wear a mask and still have to try to social distance.”

The U.S. government’s $10 billion Operation Warp Speed initiative to speed up the development of drugs, vaccines and other measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic, aims to deliver 300 million doses of a safe, effective vaccine by January 2021.

Yanzhong Huang, director of the Center for Global Health Studies at Seton Hall University, told CNBC it would be difficult to return to school “in the absence of protective measures like masks, social distancing and washing hands. I don’t think the vaccine itself will be a magic bullet.”

