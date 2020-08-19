https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/19/missed-out-on-the-dnc-so-far-dont-worry-reagan-battalions-got-an-excellent-summary/

If you haven’t been watching the DNC so far, we don’t blame you. And as it turns out, that’s actually OK, because Reagan Battalion has an excellent summary of what’s happened so far:

Democratic convention recap: Bill Clinton told us what a President should or shouldn’t do in the Oval Office, Andrew Cuomo told us all about successful crisis management, John Kerry imformed us what successful diplomacy must look like, Bernie spoke about the danger of dictators. — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 19, 2020

Sounds about right.

On point 👍🏻👌🏻 — Chassidic Trump Supporter (@ChassidicS) August 19, 2020

It’s gold, Jerry. Gold.

And it’ll no doubt get better still.

Stacy Abrams warned us about election disinformation and refusal to accept election results, Elizabeth Warren addressed her fellow Native Americans, and Linda Sarsour spoke about love, tolerance, and acceptance. Can’t wait to see what night three of the convention teaches us. — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 19, 2020

Should be good!

