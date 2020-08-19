https://www.theepochtimes.com/missing-kansas-mom-marilane-carters-body-likely-found-officials_3467475.html

A Kansas mother who disappeared more than two weeks ago on a trip to Alabama for mental health assistance was likely found dead in Arkansas, said officials and her family.

Marilane Carter, 36, was likely found on Tuesday in her vehicle in West Memphis, officials told FOX4. Authorities are still working to positively identify the body.

Authorities don’t suspect foul play in her death.

She had left Overland Park on Aug. 1 to receive mental health treatment in Birmingham, Alabama, and visit her family, officials previously said.

Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department officials said her uncle and family members helped in the search for the missing woman. They found the vehicle and body, according to KARK in Little Rock.

Officials said that her car was found inside a shipping container near Interstate 55. A credit card with her name was also found in the vehicle.

It’s not clear why her vehicle was inside the container.

Carter’s family confirmed her death on Facebook page Find Marilane.

“With a heavy heart we share this update with everyone. Today, Marilane’s vehicle was found in West Memphis, AR, in Crittenden County,” the post read. “A female was found deceased in the vehicle. Law enforcement says that foul play is not suspected.

They added: “The family asks for your thoughts and prayers right now and in the upcoming days.”

Carter was married and the mother of three children, including a daughter who turned 3 earlier this week, KARK said.

She was last seen by her husband on Aug. 1 when she left for Alabama, officials told ABC News. Carter was seen in surveillance footage the next morning as she checked into a Quality Inn in West Plains, Missouri.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

