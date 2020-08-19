https://disrn.com/news/denver-rejects-proposal-to-replace-police-department-with-peace-force/

Last Updated Aug 19th, 2020 at 12:22 pm

The Denver City Council on Monday evening voted 11-1 to reject a proposal that sought to replace the police department with an unarmed “peace force.”

The lone vote was cast by Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America who submitted the proposal.

CdeBaca’s motion would have instituted “peace officers” in lieu of police, most of whom would have been unarmed and unprotected from persecution except in cases of self-defense or defense of another individual.

Over the weekend, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock denounced the “reckless and irresponsible proposal.”

On Monday, he doubled down on his commitment to support the city’s police department.

Hancock also listed several law enforcement initiatives enacted since he was elected in 2011, including mandatory de-escalation tactics, required implicit bias training, and banning chokeholds.

The Afro Liberation Front, a black activist group that backed CdeBaca’s measure, said the mayor had “unfortunately missed another opportunity to stand by the people of Denver.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

