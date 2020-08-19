https://www.theepochtimes.com/more-than-200-charged-with-federal-crimes-under-operation-legend-doj_3466551.html

More than 200 people have been charged with federal crimes and nearly 1,500 people were arrested as part of an initiative aimed at stemming violent crime in major inner cities, the Justice Department (DOJ) announced on Wednesday.

Attorney General William Barr said the figures represent the latest numbers of law enforcement actions taken since the launch of Operation Legend in early July, which has since been expanded to numerous cities around the country.

As part of the operation, about 217 people were charged with federal crimes and nearly 400 firearms have also been seized by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Barr said. The nearly 1,500 people arrested also include those who have been charged in state and local courts. These numbers do not take into account numbers from Indianapolis, Indiana, whose operation was announced just last week, the department said.

Over the past few weeks, the DOJ announced several moves to show its commitment in cracking down on violent crime across the country. It launched Operation Legend, a law enforcement program where federal resources are surged to inner U.S. cities to assist local and state law enforcement officials to tackle violent crime and restore public safety. The program was named after 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed while sleeping in his home in Kansas City, Missouri, in June.

The operation began in early July in Kansas City and has since been expanded to eight other cities across the country including Chicago, Albuquerque, Memphis, and St. Louis.

“Operation Legend is the heart of the federal government’s response to this uptick in violent crime,” Barr said during a press conference in Kansas City. “Its mission is to save lives, solve crimes, and take violent offenders off our streets before they can claim more victims. Rather than demonizing or defunding police, we are supporting and strengthening our law enforcement partners at the state and local level.”

This story is developing. This story will be updated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

