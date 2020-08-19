https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/19/more-unhinged-every-day-video-montage-of-dems-media-trying-to-spread-the-ultimate-conspiracy-shows-the-usps-memo-got-around-fast/

The latest Democrat narrative-du-jour designed to gin up panic and fury on the left is to pretend the U.S. Post Office was the model of efficiency both functionally and fiscally before Trump came along.

But the memo has definitely been received by both Democrats and the media (pardon the redundancy). Here’s a video montage via Tom Elliott of Grabien News that is nothing short of amazing, in a tinfoil hat sorta way:

If you’re keeping score at home, here’s what precipitated all this:

And that’s all it takes to spark a manufactured meltdown that of course none of the MSM’s so-called “fact-checkers” care to honestly examine.

