On Monday night former First Lady Michelle Obama spoke to the virtual audience at the DNC Convention online.

Michelle Obama proudly urged her fellow Democrats to vote early AND THEN GO VOTE IN PERSON!

That was a first.

The former First Lady of the United States played the race card as well as anyone.

And Michelle also accused President Trump of not being empathetic.

That’s when Dinesh D’Souza felt compelled to respond.

In his response to Michelle Dinesh pointed out true empathy of President Trump versus hollow words of the Obamas.

He ended his video accusing Michelle of having “the siren song of a snake.”

Don’t hold back, Dinesh!

[embedded content]