https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/19/nailed-it-james-woods-provides-an-answer-to-dr-david-samadis-question-which-is-why-are-we-still-on-lockdown/

Dr. David Samadi made some points and then asked a question earlier today:

We slowed the spread. We flattened the curve. We understand the virus. We have effective treatments. The rest of the world is opened up again. Why are we still on lockdown? — Dr. David Samadi, MD (@drdavidsamadi) August 19, 2020

And right on cue, James Woods provided an answer:

Because Joe Biden could not survive a debate with Donald Trump. https://t.co/Mi5Lt8i5m3 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 19, 2020

Nothing more maddeningly believable has ever been uttered.

What started out as “social distancing” and lock down to “flatten the curve” has turned into shutting down until every vestige of the virus has been totally eradicated from the planet.

or until a Dem is elected. — StupidShouldHurt (@StupidShouldHrt) August 19, 2020

Is there any doubt that the loud alarm about the virus stops if the Democrats win in November? But “science,” or something.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

