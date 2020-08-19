https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/netflix-apologies-movie-promotion-showing-11-year-old-girls-suggestive-poses?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Netflix apologized on Thursday for a movie poster it released depicting several pre-teen girls in sexually suggestive poses, claiming the promotion was not “representative” of the film.

The movie streaming movie platform received significant backlash on social mediaTuesday and Wednesday – after copies of the poster circulated. In it, four young girls are shown in crop tops and boy shorts. One girl is bending over, while another is squatting with her legs spread.

In a statement, Netflix said it was “deeply sorry” for the “inappropriate artwork” it used to promote the movie, a French film that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

“It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film,” Netflix said. “We’ve now updated the pictures and description.”

The company, on its streaming service, originally described the film as one in which the protagonist, 11-year-old Amy, “becomes fascinated with a twerking dance crew.”

Twerking is a form of highly sexualized dancing originally popularized in the 1980s.

In the revised description, Netflix states that Amy in the film “starts to rebel against her conservative family’s traditions when she becomes fascinated with a free-spirited dance crew.”

