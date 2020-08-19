https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/netflix-debuts-trailer-new-movie-sexualizing-children-11-year-old-girl-joins-twerking-dance-clique-build-self-confidence-video/

Netflix debuted a trailer for a new movie scheduled to be released in September called “Cuties.”

Netflix picked up “Cuties” out of Sundance from director and writer Maïmouna Doucouré after it won an award earlier this year, according to The Wrap.

The description of the movie claims it’s about an 11-year-old (presumably Muslim) girl who breaks with her family’s traditions to join a twerking crew in hopes to find stardom at a local dance contest.

“Amy, 11 years old, tries to escape family dysfunction by joining a free-spirited dance clique named “Cuties,” as they build their self confidence through dance.” – Netflix said in its description.

“Eleven-year-old Amy lives with her mom, Mariam, and younger brother, awaiting her father to rejoin the family from Senegal. Amy is fascinated by disobedient neighbor Angelica’s free-spirited dance clique, a group that stands in sharp contrast to stoic Mariam’s deeply held traditional values. Undeterred by the girls’ initial brutal dismissal and eager to escape her family’s simmering dysfunction, Amy, through an ignited awareness of her burgeoning femininity, propels the group to enthusiastically embrace an increasingly sensual dance routine, sparking the girls’ hope to twerk their way to stardom at a local dance contest.”

The pedophiles at Netflix are releasing a movie sexualizing children called ‘Cuties.’ The description claims it’s about an 11 year old girl that becomes “fascinated with twerking” and “exploring her feminity.” pic.twitter.com/mh4MKftEPt — Jaden McNeil (@JadenPMcNeil) August 19, 2020

The girls starring in the movie are prepubescent or in the early stages of puberty.

Netflix is sexualizing children.

There is an online petition to remove Cuties from Netflix.

Here is the official trailer from Netflix:

