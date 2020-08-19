https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/New-Zealand-lockdown-court-safety/2020/08/19/id/982899

New Zealand’s High Court ruled Wednesday that the first nine days of the country’s first coronavirus lockdown were partially unlawful, the Daily Mail reports.

The case challenging the country’s March 26-April 3 lockdown was brought forward by lawyer Andrew Borrowdale. It was considered in July and a decision by a full bench of three judges was handed down on Wednesday.

They ruled that the nine-day lockdown breached civil liberties, but they agreed that the measures were necessary for community safety.

The judges noted that authorities didn’t place their initial request for residents to stay in their household “bubbles” into law, according to the Daily Mail.

“While there is no question that the requirement was a necessary, reasonable and proportionate response to the COVID-19 crisis at the time, the requirement was not prescribed by law and was therefore contrary to section 5 of the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act,” the judges said. “Those announcements had the effect of limiting certain rights and freedoms affirmed by the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990 including, in particular, the rights to freedom of movement, peaceful assembly and association.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered residents to stay at home on March 23. Kiwis were permitted to go for a walk and exercise outdoors. All non-essential businesses were closed and borders were shut to visitors.

But according to the New Zealand Herald, legislation permitting authorities to enforce the stay-at-home order wasn’t written into the country’s law books until April 3.

Despite the lag in legal timing, Attorney-General David Parker defended the government’s quick action.

“We always thought we were acting legally all of the way through,” he said during a Wednesday press conference. “What we were trying to do during those early days was take people with us from… very few restrictions to … very broad restrictions. You can see that the court has gone to a lot of effort to record that this was an emergency… they just think things should have been written down a little bit more.”

The court’s ruling could possibly raise a legal defense if anyone who was arrested between March 26-April 3 decides to act, according to Auckland University of Technology Professor of Law Kris Gledhill.

The professor raised those concerns back in May to Daily Mail Australia.

“If the lockdown was not lawful until part-way through, people arrested in the week between March 26 and April 3 should not have been,” he said. “And if, despite the strong arguments of the government, the lockdown was arbitrary, even arrests after April 3 will have been improper. Those people will have a pretty clear claim for unlawful detention and compensation, despite their selfish actions.”

He said people who were convicted of criminal charges could try to have them overturned.

Authorities say they don’t expect many lawsuits to be filed as a result of the ruling.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

