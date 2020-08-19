https://pjmedia.com/election/pj-media-staff/2020/08/19/night-3-liveblogging-the-2020-democratic-national-convention-n811362

Tonight, the Democrats will “gather” once again, virtually, to celebrate the coronation of Kamala Harris as America’s first black-Asian female president — oh, sorry, I mean some Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. placeholder guy as the Democratic nominee. We here at PJ Media are masochists, watching the interminable proceedings so you don’t have to. If you also decide to watch, we’re here to commiserate, gentle reader.

Last night, Democrats from across the country spoke into cameras as they nominated Joe Biden. No, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Grow yucca in NYC) didn’t rescind her endorsement of Biden. (Check out the full recap here.)

Tonight, the woman for whom Joe Biden is a placeholder will speak, as will the Rightful Woman President Whose Election Trump Stole (With Russia or Whatever). I’ve also heard that “Pocahontas” — who took part in the Native American Caucus — will also give remarks, along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-designer ice cream).

Former President Barack Obama will also endorse his former vice president.

It’s likely more people will watch tonight than tomorrow night, when the guy Democrats are putatively excited about nominating finally gives his acceptance speech.

For those of you unfortunate enough to join us in watching the proceedings, here’s a little drinking game. Drink every time someone says:

“Trump is horrible” or something to that effect

“White supremacists”

“Peaceful protesters”

“Colonization” or “oppression”

“Black Lives Matter”

