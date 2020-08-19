https://hannity.com/media-room/not-letting-go-aoc-nominates-bernie-sanders-for-president-during-dnc-night-2/

Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez formally nominated Senator Bernie Sanders for President during the DNC’s second night; refusing to mention Joe Biden’s name even once during her 60 second address.

“In fidelity and gratitude to a mass people’s movement working to establish 21st century social, economic, and human rights, including guaranteed health care, higher education, living wages, and labor rights for all people in the United States; a movement striving to recognize and repair the wounds of racial injustice, colonization, misogyny, and homophobia, and to propose and build reimagined systems of immigration and foreign policy that turn away from the violence and xenophobia of our past; a movement that realizes the unsustainable brutality of an economy that rewards explosive inequalities of wealth for the few at the expense of long-term stability for the many, and who organized an historic, grassroots campaign to reclaim our democracy,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

“In a time when millions of people in the United States are looking for deep systemic solutions to our crises of mass evictions, unemployment, and lack of health care, and ​espíritu del pueblo​ and out of a love for all people, I hereby second the nomination of Senator Bernard Sanders of Vermont for president of the United States of America,” she added.

Watch AOC’s comments above.

