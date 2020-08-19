https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/ny-post-victim-blames-man-nearly-beat-death-blm-rioters-posted-anti-george-floyd-meme-facebook/

The New York Post is not-so-subtly victim blaming the man who was nearly beat to the death by Portland rioters over the weekend.

In an absurd article, the Post wrote about how the victim, Adam Haner, had “posted an anti-George Floyd meme hours before assault.”

Portland beatdown victim posted anti-George Floyd meme hours before assault https://t.co/EeaSEuqGmW pic.twitter.com/byyjElL5KB — New York Post (@nypost) August 19, 2020

“George Floyd was a 46-year old felon, high on Fentanyl, and he got 4 televised funerals and 70 days of riots,” the post from Haner reads. “What does 5-year old Cannon Hinnant get?”

The Post article continued on to note that “his Facebook page is filled with dozens of other memes, including an ‘all lives matter’ post and one that says, ‘Would it be wrong to follow rioters home and burn down their properties? Asking for a friend.’”

The article does not explain how this is relevant to the fact that he and his girlfriend were brutally beaten after he attempted to stop the rioters from assaulting and robbing a transgender person. The rioters caused him to crash his truck before beating him unconscious and robbing his vehicle.

Leading up to the vicious attempted murder, the Black Lives Matter activists were chasing a man away from their “protest” and assaulting him. A person who appeared to be a trans attempted to intervene and get them to leave the man alone.

BREAKING: After causing a white man to crash his truck in downtown Portland, BLM militants then beat the man and knock him unconscious 911 has been called pic.twitter.com/zLyM4NoVJv — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

Here are the moments shortly after the man crashes due to BLM harassment and before they knock him out in Portland pic.twitter.com/JcrJ5w3ty8 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

The rioters decided that they didn’t like the trans person speaking out against their violence, so they stole their skateboard and backpack before violently attacking them, as well. The trans woman was left sobbing on the sidewalk threatening to commit suicide following the mob attack.

The rioter who ran up and kicked the man after he had already been brutally beaten to the point of nearly losing consciousness was quickly identified by 4Chan users as Marquise “Keese” Love, whose Facebook profile listed him as a ramp agent at Portland International Airport. He also works as a DJ in the evenings. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

