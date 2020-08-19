https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/nyc-is-dead

In a recent LinkedIn op-ed, lifelong New Yorker and former hedge-fund manager, James Altucher, explained why he believes New York City will not recover from the coronavirus lockdowns, riots, looting, and resulting mass exodus of even the city’s most steadfast residents.

“NYC is dead forever. People say, ‘NYC always comes back.’ Or ‘NYC has been through worse.’ No and no. Business, culture, food, education, quality of life, expenses, are all going in the wrong direction,” Altucher wrote in summary. “It’s not coming back. I love NYC. I wish I were wrong. But I’m not.”

On the radio program Tuesday, Glenn Beck read Altucher’s op-ed and had to agree that this time, the Big Apple may not “bounce back” like it’s done so many times before.

