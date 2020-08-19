https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/19/nyt-deputy-editor-deletes-tweet-questioning-if-the-navy-seal-who-shot-bin-laden-is-willing-to-sacrifice-and-be-a-little-uncomfortable/

Robert O’Neil, the Navy SEAL who shot bin Laden, is under a little bit of (written) fire after he posted and then deleted a photo from an airplane without wearing a mask saying “I’m not a p*ssy”:

This is a @Delta flight, and I know their CEO Ed Bastian has been very clear about the need to wear a mask, or be removed from the flight, for the safety of the passengers and crew. @DeltaNewsHub https://t.co/NlxgCwwnHZ — April (@ReignOfApril) August 19, 2020

Fact check: He is not a p*ssy:

UPDATE: Mr. “I’m not a p*ssy” @mchooyah deleted this pic on a @Delta flight in which he flouted not wearing a mask. He also deleted the tweet from one minute before that, confirming he wasn’t wearing a mask. I guess he’s worried about that return flight. @DeltaNewsHub pic.twitter.com/VeuVl7yE7K — April (@ReignOfApril) August 19, 2020

He later said that his wife deleted the tweet:

I didn’t delete my tweet. My wife did. — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) August 19, 2020

Now, we get that tensions are running high on masks and all, but maybe we shouldn’t be questioning how much O’Brien is “willing to sacrifice and be a little uncomfortable for your fellow humans”?

Because that’s what NYT deputy editor Dan Saltstein tweeted and then deleted:

NYT editor tells the Navy SEAL who killed Bin Laden that he’s not willing to sacrifice 😂😂😂 beyond parody pic.twitter.com/8OujXwkeGs — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) August 19, 2020

Here’s the follow up:

I deleted a previous version of this tweet because I broke my own rule about name-calling. So let me try again: I honor O’Neill for his sacrifices to his country and his heroism. It’s sad that he can’t extend the same for the safety of his fellow passengers. pic.twitter.com/DxlUluIdX6 — Dan Saltzstein (@dansaltzstein) August 19, 2020

Google, try it sometime!

I think he should’ve just worn the mask, but also maybe Google who you’re tweeting at before you make an ass out of yourself and undermine your own argument?! — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) August 19, 2020

***

