https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/512838-ohios-gop-lieutenant-governor-urges-public-to-support-goodyear-after

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (R) on Wednesday urged Americans to support Goodyear after President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe Memo: Democrats pitch Biden as the back-to-normal candidate Obama congratulates Biden on formal nomination Jill Biden gives personal portrait of husband Joe MORE called for a boycott of the Ohio-based tire manufacturer.

“@Goodyear is a great Ohio company that employs a lot of Ohioans. Please buy their products, it’s good for Ohio,” Husted tweeted. “And while you’re at it buy a set of tires from @CooperTire which is another great Ohio company.”

The president earlier Wednesday tweeted for a boycott of the tire manufacturer following reports that some employees in Kansas were told not to wear clothing with a political messages, with “Blue Lives Matter” and “MAGA attire” listed as examples.

ADVERTISEMENT

@Goodyear is a great Ohio company that employs a lot of Ohioans. Please buy their products, it’s good for Ohio. And while you’re at it buy a set of tires from @Coopertire which is another great Ohio company. — Jon Husted (@JonHusted) August 19, 2020

“This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now,” the president tweeted Wednesday.

Trump addressed the tweet later Wednesday at a press briefing, telling reporters there was “something wrong with the top” of the company. The president, asked if he was considering replacing the Goodyear tires on the presidential limo, responded that he was.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Democrats pitch Biden as the back-to-normal candidate Obama congratulates Biden on formal nomination Jill Biden gives personal portrait of husband Joe MORE slammed the president’s tweets Wednesday afternoon, saying in a statement “Goodyear employs thousands of American workers, including in Ohio where it is headquartered. To President Trump, those workers and their jobs aren’t a source of pride, just collateral damage in yet another one of his political attacks.”

“President Trump doesn’t have a clue about the dignity and worth that comes with good-paying union jobs at places like Goodyear — jobs that can support a family and sustain a community,” Biden added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

