President Donald Trump has come into politics and “shaken up the Republican Party,” political commentator and retired Marine Lt. Col. Oliver North told Newsmax TV.

“Colin Powell and many others, former service and other administrations, who call themselves Republicans are really RINOs [Republicans in Name Only],” North told Wednesday’s “Stinchfield.”

“Donald Trump came in and has shaken up the Republican Party,” North said. “Donald Trump is admired by the troops because he gave them what he promised. He gave them the idea, ‘You’re going to get a pay raise. We’re not going to cut your medical support. We’re going to look after your families,”

Last December, Trump signed the biggest pay hike for the military in nearly a decade. On Monday the president also assured the military he wouldn’t be approving $2.2 billion in cuts proposed by the Pentagon.

“Those are the types of things that Donald Trump did. And on top of that says, ‘I’m not going to have Americans sent off to useless wars in faraway places because we can’t figure out what our strategy is,”

North added, “This president knows our number one threat is the country called China. And he’s addressing those threats right now, using the U.S. military in its best role, as a deterrent to Chinese adventurism in that part of the world.

