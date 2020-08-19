http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/gQtPsRmllxw/our-reporters-are-crazy.php

President Trump’s press conferences have gotten increasingly bizarre. Not because of Trump, who is generally a voice of sanity, but because of the reporters, most of whom seem to have gone stark, raving mad. This brief exchange, which I believe took place earlier today, illustrates the point:

These Trump press conferences produce material that has to be seen to be believed. pic.twitter.com/wPyAB63E65 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 19, 2020

The journalism business is in the toilet, and it is easy to see why.

