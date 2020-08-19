http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/gQtPsRmllxw/our-reporters-are-crazy.php

President Trump’s press conferences have gotten increasingly bizarre. Not because of Trump, who is generally a voice of sanity, but because of the reporters, most of whom seem to have gone stark, raving mad. This brief exchange, which I believe took place earlier today, illustrates the point:

The journalism business is in the toilet, and it is easy to see why.

