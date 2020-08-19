https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/part-2-disgusting-pig-barack-obama-accuses-president-trump-using-military-political-props-peaceful-protesters-video/

President Barack Obama broke precedent and slammed his predecessor President Donald Trump on Wednesday night during his DNC speech at the Museum of American Revolution.

Obama, who led the greatest political scandal in US history and spied on the Trump campaign and Trump Transition Team, gave one of the most decisive speeches in US history.

This guy truly was the most destructive president in US history and still is.

At one point in his disgusting rant Barack Obama accused President Trump of using the US military “as political props against peaceful protesters.”

Obama was talking about the Antifa and BLM rioters in Portland who have destroyed the city and rioted for 70 straight nights.

This guy is a real peace of work.

