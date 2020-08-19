https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/19/over-50-shot-7-fatally-since-thursday-in-new-york-city/

Over 50 people were shot, seven fatally, between Thursday and Sunday night in New York City.

On Sunday night, ABC 7 reported the victims were the result of 50 separate shootings that occurred throughout the city since Thursday. AM NY reports 40 gun-related incidents since Friday night alone.

On Friday, there were 12 shootings, with 20 victims throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and The Bronx, law enforcement sources told The New York Post. One of the 20 victims, 28-year-old Deshawn Reid, died from his wounds. He was shot in front of his Flatbush apartment on Ocean Avenue Friday afternoon in broad daylight at 4 p.m.

According to ABC 7, two people were killed in shootings overnight. The first was a 30-year-old shot and killed in Harlem, and police are looking for the gunman who killed a 28-year-old NYC off-duty correction officer with his own department-issued service weapon Saturday morning as he was leaving a party in Queens.

The Post noted that Friday’s 12 shootings mean “there were at least 32 shootings this week before sunrise Saturday.

New York Police have placed the blame on de Blasio for the uptick in violence in the city, citing his move to slash $1billion from the NYPD’s budget, a new law that lets some defendants go free without posting bond and the release of thousands of prisoners and sex offenders from Rikers Island due to coronavirus concerns.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

