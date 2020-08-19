https://www.theblaze.com/news/jim-caviezel-infidel-movie-christian-persecution

“Passion of the Christ” actor and outspoken Christian Jim Caviezel is starring in a new production set for a September release.

The film, “Infidel,” stars Caviezel and is produced by Cyrus Nowrasteh and Darren Moorman and is based on Nowrasteh’s 2019 crime thriller of the same name.

What are the details?

According to the film’s official

site, the film stars Jim Caviezel as an “American kidnapped while attending a conference in Cairo, who ends up in prison in Iran on spying charges.”

“After his own government turns its back on him, his wife goes to Iran, determined to get him out,” according to

Deadline.

The film, set in the Middle East, is being carried by production and distribution company Cloudburst Entertainment, which was incorporated by former Pure Flix executives Steve Fedyski and Ken Rather.

“Infidel is a perfect film for Cloudburst. It checks all the boxes for the kind of film we want to be partnered with. Not only is it highly entertaining but tells an important story about real life events shaping our world today. We are huge fans of Cyrus’ films and are delighted to be associated with Infidel,” Fedyski said of the production.

The film is set for a Sept. 18 premiere and also stars Claudia Karvan and Hal Ozsan.



What else?

Nowrasteh is also behind buzzy films such as “The Stoning of Soraya M.” and “The Path to 9/11.”

“The Stoning of Soraya M.,” released in 2008, is a film based on the 1994 international best-selling book of the same name. The book and film revolve around the true story of a woman who was falsely accused of adultery in Iran. Her sentence was a stoning death.

Both the film and book were banned in Iran due to their content, and reportedly prompted Iranian government officials to consider a nationwide ban on the violent practice of stoning.

The film also starred Caviezel.

“The Path to 9/11,” a 2006 miniseries that debuted on ABC drew similar attention — and even criticism from former President Bill Clinton and former secretary of state and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The controversial TV adaption was based on the 9/11 Commission Report.

The film faced criticism of dramatizing the attack, but Nowrasteh insisted that the events unfolded in a decidedly dramatic fashion, thus prompting him to take dramatic license with the storyline.

In a FrontPage interview, Nowrasteh said that “The Path to 9/11” does dramatize “the frequent opportunities the administration had in the ’90s to stop bin Laden in his tracks but lacked the will to do so.”

“I stand by the original version of the movie, and I stand by the edited version. … There has to be conflation of events. The most obvious problem any dramatist faces is that of sheer length. I had to collapse the events of eight and a half years into five hours. I don’t know any other way to do it except collapse, conflate, and condense,” he said of the film at the time.

