Former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and 2016 Democratic president nominee Hillary Clinton made the case for Sen. Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s running mate on the third night of the Democratic National Convention.

“He’s chosen an ideal partner who’s more than prepared for the job; someone who knows what it’s like to overcome barriers and who’s made a career fighting to help others live out their own American dream,” Obama, who was also a freshman senator when he was elected president in 2008, said on Wednesday night.

The convention in Milwaukee, which is essentially all virtual because of the coronavirus, concludes Thursday night with Biden’s acceptance speech. The first three nights have largely been a mix of off-site speeches from party luminaries critical of the Trump presidency and supportive of Biden as a family man and a compassionate, life-long public servant.

Pelosi, a California Democrat, said Harris, a former California attorney general, is committed to the U.S. Constitution.

“Joe Biden will build a fairer America that works for all, not just the few and a stronger America respected around the world,” she said. “Kamala Harris is the vice president we need right now – committed to our Constitution, brilliant in defending it and a witness to the women of this nation that their voices will be heard.”

Clinton said Harris will be able to handle any of the “slings and arrows” that come her way during the campaign.

“And boy, did Joe pick the right partner in Kamala Harris – another daughter of an extraordinary mother. Kamala is relentless in the pursuit of justice, and uncommonly kind,” she said.

“When her press secretary Tyrone Gayle, a remarkable young man who had also worked on my campaign, was dying of cancer, she dropped everything to be with him in his final moments because that’s who she is. I know a thing or two about the slings and arrows coming her way. Kamala can handle them all,” she added.

Clinton said Biden and Harris could win 3 million more votes than President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and still lose the election.

“Take it from me. We need numbers so overwhelming Trump can’t sneak or steal his way to victory,” she said.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who ran against Harris in the 2020 Democratic primary, said Biden and Harris “will make high-quality child care affordable for every family, make preschool universal, and raise the wages for every child care worker.”

Harris, who has formally accepted the vice presidential nomination, emphasized on Wednesday night that more work needs to be done on racial equality.

“There is no vaccine for racism,” she said during her speech. ”We’ve got to do the work to fulfill that promise of equal justice under the law because here’s the thing: none of us are free until all of us are free so we’re at an inflection point.”

