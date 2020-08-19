https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/perspective-10-times-many-alcohol-related-deaths-coronavirus-deaths-college-age-kids-america/

The Teachers Union in several cities want to keep schools closed this fall due to the coronavirus.

There have been 151 children who have died in the US where the death was “linked” to the coronavirus.

There are approximately 500 children who die every year from the seasonal flu.

Dr. James Todaro M.D. reported:

And each year over 1200 children are killed in roadside fatalities.

And approximately 700 children drown.

Yes.. Yearly # of death age 0-14 From Road fatalities : ~1200

Yearly # of death age 0-14 From Drowning : ~700 About 30x and 17x higher than covid for same age group. Perspective is crucial. pic.twitter.com/c6KBJf22c7 — FredDD (@fred230388) August 3, 2020

According to recent statistics there are over 1,800 alcohol related deaths in college age kids a year.

And there have been 125 coronavirus deaths in the same age group.

That means alcohol kills about ten times the number of college age kids than the coronavirus.

Via Dr. Andrew Bostom.

While colleges fret hysterically over imagined C19 problems bec of “+ tests” in an age group that experiences remarkably low C19 morbidity/mortality (& < seasonal flu in this age cohort), reminder of very real data on alcohol-related morbidity & mortality https://t.co/CcN46fCqw7 pic.twitter.com/RKlodbcfWh — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) August 19, 2020

