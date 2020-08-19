https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/perspective-10-times-many-alcohol-related-deaths-coronavirus-deaths-college-age-kids-america/

The Teachers Union in several cities want to keep schools closed this fall due to the coronavirus.

There have been 151 children who have died in the US where the death was “linked” to the coronavirus.

There are approximately 500 children who die every year from the seasonal flu.

Dr. James Todaro M.D. reported:

TRENDING: Goodyear Bans Employees From Wearing ‘All Lives Matter,’ ‘Blue Lives Matter’ or MAGA Slogans, But Says Black Lives Matter is Allowed

And each year over 1200 children are killed in roadside fatalities.
And approximately 700 children drown.

According to recent statistics there are over 1,800 alcohol related deaths in college age kids a year.
And there have been 125 coronavirus deaths in the same age group.

That means alcohol kills about ten times the number of college age kids than the coronavirus.

Via Dr. Andrew Bostom.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...